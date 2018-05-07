News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Megadeth's David Ellefson Details Forthcoming Book
05-07-2018
Megadeth

(hennemusic) Megadeth bassist David Ellefson will publish "More Life With Deth", the follow-up to his 2013 memoir "My Life With Deth", in November via Ellefson Music Press.

Ellefson co-wrote the book with his business partner, radio personality and music journalist Thom Hazaert, and features contributions from Alice Cooper, Brian "Head" Welch (Korn), Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth) and many more of David's friends.

"More Life With Deth" continues where Ellefson left off with "My Life With Deth." It picks up the story after his departure from Megadeth in the mid-2000s through his triumphant return in 2010, giving fans an inside look at the continued saga of one of the world's biggest and most enduring heavy metal bands.

Through the words of Ellefson, Hazaert and friends and colleagues, including Malcolm Dome, Mark Slaughter , Marc Rizzo (Soulfly), Ron Keel and many more, "More Life With Deth" provides an insightful and personal look at one of the pioneers of thrash metal through his work as co-founder of Megadeth.

"It's a good thing Ellefson found some time to write his new book, 'More Life With Deth', because I cannot wait to read it to figure out how he does it all!" says Welch. "Keep going, David!"

"My Life With Deth" chronicled the story of Ellefson's fall into addiction during Megadeth's early years, followed by his subsequent recovery and the return to faith which championed the band's rise to fame over the past several decades. The book was written with Joel McIver, the bestselling author of more than two dozen books on rock music, and featured a foreword by Cooper. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

