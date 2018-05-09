News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ghost Debut More New 'Prequelle' Songs Live
05-09-2018
.
Ghost

Ghost debuted a pair of tracks from the forthcoming album, "Prequelle", in Riverside, CA on May 5, and video from the show has surfaced online.

The Swedish rockers delivered "Miasma" and "Pro Memoria" during the first of two sets at the city's Municipal Auditorium as part of the official opening night of a spring US tour following an intimate club show performance a night earlier at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, CA that offered several new songs from the project.

"Miasma" featured a guest saxophone solo from Papa Nihil (aka Papa Emeritus Zero), while a backing choir supported new frontman Cardinal Copia on "Pro Memoriia."

The band delivered 23 songs at the Riverside show, mixing in recent material with classic tracks and a cover of Roky Erikson's "If You Have Ghosts" from their 2013 EP "If You Have Ghost." Watch video of the new songs and "Rats" here.

Ghost MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Ghost T-shirts and Posters

More Ghost News

Ghost Debut More New 'Prequelle' Songs Live

