Obscura Release 'Diluvium' Video and Announce New Album
Obscura have released a music video fro their new track "Diluvium". The song is the title cut to the group's forthcoming concept album, which will be released July 13th on CD/LP/Digital. The new record, Diluvium (defined as a great oceanic flood), completes the group's long-running, four-album conceptual circle. The new video follows the concept and was directed by Mirko Witzki.
