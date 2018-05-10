|
Red Devil Vortex Stream New Song 'The Devil's Place'
Red Devil Vortex have released a stream of their new track "The Devil's Place." The song comes from the group's brand new EP "Something Has To Die." Gabriel Connor celebrated the release of the new EP with the following comments, "We've been working on this EP for a long time and it's finally out! "Making this record was a lot of fun and we're happy with how solid it sounds and I hope people can relate to it and enjoy the music too!" Stream the new song here.
