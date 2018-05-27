News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ride For Ronnie Raises $50K For Dio Cancer Fund (Week in Review)

.
Dio

Ride For Ronnie Raises $50K For Dio Cancer Fund was a top story on Thursday: (W3) Organizers of the 4th Annual Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Rally brought in $50,000 for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. We were sent the following details and recap of the event:

Dio Cancer Fund co-founder and president Wendy Dio warmly greeted those who gathered in Glendale for the Ride before once again leading the procession of motorcycle riders for the morning RIDE to Los Encinos Park in Encino, California. Among those participating in the RIDE this year were actors Star Fields (Sons of Anarchy) and Al Coronel (The Last Ship), actor and musician E.J. Curse, Faster Pussycat's Taime Downe and former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke, plus Dio Cancer Fund Medical Director Dr. Sandy Kapoor and event sponsor KLOS Radio air personality Frank Kramer of the Frosty, Heidi and Frank morning show.

The afternoon of live music following the RIDE, hostedby radio and television personality Eddie Trunk who was joined by KLOS' Melissa Maxx, kicked off with Long Beach, CA hard-rockers Railgun. They were followed by the very first live performance by Classless Act, formed by childhood friends Nico Tsangaris on lead guitar and drummer London Hudson, the 15-year old son of guitar god Slash. They performed their version of Black Sabbath's "The Mob Rules" in honor of Ronnie James Dio who wrote the song. Read more - here.

W3 submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

Dio Music and more

Dio T-shirts and Posters

More Dio News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ride For Ronnie Raises $50K For Dio Cancer Fund

Classless Act Making Waves With Steven Adler, Dio Gigs

Ghost's New Album Inspired By Lemmy, Dio, Bowie and Prince Deaths

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup

Dio Disciples' Guitarist Explains Goal Of Hologram Tour 2017 In Review

Outsiders Prevented Ronnie James Dio Reconciliation Says Vivian Campbell 2017 In Review

Ritchie Blackmore Would Not Have Reunited With Dio 2017 In Review

Dio Disciples' Guitarist Explains Goal Of Hologram Tour

Celine Dion and Steve Aoki Team For 'My Heart Will Go On' Remix

Celine Dion Donates Proceeds From Las Vegas Show to Victims' Families

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Def Leppard Guitarist Drops Off Tour With Journey- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Play Band's Vintage Songs On Tour- Liam Gallagher Rocks Rolling Stones London Concert- more

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Running From My Shadow'- A Perfect Circle Go 2D For TalkTalk Video- Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer- more

Ozzy Osbourne Classic Inspired Ghost's Rats- Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery- Korn Writing Music For Next Studio Album Says Frontman- more

Guns N' Roses Go Behind The Scenes Of Reunion Tour- Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album- Megadeth's Nick Menza Final Recording Up For Free Download- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

Page Too Week In Review Part II

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Def Leppard Guitarist Drops Off Tour With Journey

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Play Band's Vintage Songs On Tour

Liam Gallagher Rocks Rolling Stones London Concert

Good Charlotte Announce New Album and Release First Single

Asking Alexandria Release 'Alone In A Room' Video

Metallica Thank Fans For Day Of Service

The Offspring Star Guests In Well Hung Heart Video

Singled Out: Space Elevator's We Can Fly

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Running From My Shadow'

A Perfect Circle Go 2D For TalkTalk Video

Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer

Train Recruit Cam and Travie McCoy For New Song

- more

Page Too News Stories
Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.