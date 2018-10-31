Alice In Chains Stream 'Never Fade' Video Preview

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are streaming a preview of a video for "Never Fade", the new single from their latest album, "Rainier Fog." The song is third issued from the set, following the lead single, "The One You Know", and the follow-up, "So Far Under."

Recorded with producer Nick Raskulinecz at studios in Seattle, Nashville and Los Angeles, "Rainier Fog" debuted at No. 12 on the US Billboard 200 while scoring a triple-header of No. 1 entries on Billboard's Top Rock Albums, Alternative Albums and Hard Rock Albums charts, marking the second time the Seattle outfit has topped all three - following the same feat with their 2013 release.

The project marks the band's third album with singer William DuVall, who was brought into the fold in 2006 when the Seattle outfit regrouped following an extended hiatus after the 2002 passing of Layne Staley. Watch the clip here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





