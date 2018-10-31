KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show

(hennemusic) KISS performed their 1977 single, "Love Gun", on NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on October 30th and video of the performance has been shared online.

The appearance was to promote the band's "End Of The Road" farewell world tour, which will see the classic rockers head out on a three-year trek around the globe one last time.

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years," says KISS. "This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't.

"KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... unapologetic and unstoppable."

KISS will kick off the opening leg in North America with a show in Vancouver, BC on January 31, followed by a two-month summer series in Europe that will start in late May. Watch the late night TV performance here.

