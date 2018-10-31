News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show

10-31-2018
KISS

(hennemusic) KISS performed their 1977 single, "Love Gun", on NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on October 30th and video of the performance has been shared online.

The appearance was to promote the band's "End Of The Road" farewell world tour, which will see the classic rockers head out on a three-year trek around the globe one last time.

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years," says KISS. "This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't.

"KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... unapologetic and unstoppable."

KISS will kick off the opening leg in North America with a show in Vancouver, BC on January 31, followed by a two-month summer series in Europe that will start in late May. Watch the late night TV performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show

KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show

Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace

KISS Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour

KISS To Rock The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

KISS To Rock The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour

Ace Frehley Plans To Play Entire 1978 KISS Solo Album Live

KISS Legend Explains Why It's The End Of The Road

Ace Frehley Wants To Be Part Of KISS Farewell Tour

More KISS News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine'- KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- Between The Buried And Me Tour- more

KISS Announce Farewell Tour Dates- High On Fire's Matt Pike Has Emergency Amputation- Saxon Star's Nose Bitten Off By Dog- Ozzy Updates Fans Following Surgery- more

Clutch Frontman Neil Fallon Hospitalized After Collapse- Danzig, Murphey's Law, Warzone Guitarist Todd Youth Dead At 47- Trivium's Matt Heafy Forced To Leave Tour Unexpectedly- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song

Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine'

KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show

Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Voted Their Best Album

Blacklist Union Giving Away Album In Tribute To Todd Youth

Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases 'Basic Needs' Video

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour

Brian Setzer Announces Christmas Rocks! Live Concert Film

The Hold Steady Announce The Weekender

Kamelot Returning to North America For New Tour Leg

Underoath And Kayzo Release New Collaboration 'Wasted Space'

Bowie/Iggy/Rundgren Sideman Hunt Sales Returns With New Album

Grand Magus Share Video From Recording Studio

Alice In Chains Stream 'Never Fade' Video Preview

Magnum Announce Live At The Symphony Hall Album

Singled Out - Them's Circuitous

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.