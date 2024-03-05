(MNRK) Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has topped both the Hard Music and Rock Album Charts with his new album, 10,000 Volts. Additionally, the album comes in at #2 on the Independent Chart, #3 on the Internet Albums Charts, and #4 on the Vinyl, Album Sales, and Current Album Sales Charts.
The album has also charted internationally, debuting at #1 on the Sweden physical album chart, #13 in Switzerland, #13 on the UK Independent Album Breakers Chart, and #21 on the German album chart, with more to come. 10,000 Volts was released on February 23, 2024 via MNRK Heavy, and has sold more in the first week of release than his last studio album, 2018's Spaceman.
10,000 Volts was produced and co-written by Ace and Steve Brown, and the uncontainable energy on the 11 tracks showcases some of Ace's best works since his '78 solo album.
10,000 Volts upholds an incredible legacy for Frehley, spanning 50-plus years in the limelight. Back in 1978, he delivered his solo debut, Ace Frehley. It reached platinum status and exploded as "the highest-selling of the four Kiss solo albums in the Soundscan era." Pitchfork even retrospectively rated it a rare "8.5" score. In 1987, he dropped Frehley's Comet.
Following Anomaly in 2009, he went on to make history once again. His 2014 Space Invader LP captured #9 on the Billboard 200 and emerged as "The only solo album by a past or current Kiss member to reach the Top 10 on the chart." 2016's Origins Vol. 1, bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart and in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart. He notably maintained his momentum with Spaceman [2018].
Ace Frehley Streams New Album 10,000 Volts
Ace Frehley On The End Of Democracy In KISS
Ace Frehley Premieres 'Cherry Medicine' Video
Ace Frehley Streams New Song 'Walkin' on the Moon'
Korn Recruit Evanescence, Gojira, More For 30th Anniversary Stadium Show- Ace Frehley Tops Rock Charts With '10,000 Volts'- more
Judas Priest Tribute Ronnie James Dio and Lemmy On New Album- Blackberry Smoke's Brit Turner Dead At 57- Poison Stadium Tour Planned- more
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 1: Documentaries Galore!
Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises are Red Hot!
Quick Flicks: Long Story Short - Willie Nelson 90 - Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Caught In The Act: Mr. Big Live 2024
Ex-Slipknot Drummer Jay Weinberg Joins Iconic Band
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Lead Sea.Hear.Now Lineup
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Teams Up With Epiphone
Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks Announce Yes Epics, Classics, And More Tour
The Guess Who Legend Burton Cummings Announces 60th Anniversary Tour
AIR Celebrating Moon Safari With North American Tour
Korn Recruit Evanescence, Gojira, More For 30th Anniversary Stadium Show
Ace Frehley Tops Rock Charts With '10,000 Volts'