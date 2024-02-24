Ace Frehley On The End Of Democracy In KISS

Legendary original KISS guitarist appeared on a new episode of The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn to promote his new album, "10,000 Volts", and during the chat he revealed how much the dynamics of KISS changed with the departure of original drummer Peter Criss.

Ace was asked if he has found it easier to maintain his sobriety away from the group and he responded, "It's a lot easier being sober away from those guys. They know how to push my buttons, and we don't always see eye to eye on everything. But once Peter left the band, Paul and Gene always overrode my point of view."

He elaborated, "When Peter was in the band, it was a democratic group. And I didn't even realize it, but when Peter left, I realized I had lost all my power in the band because pretty much Paul and Gene are workaholics and like to do things their way.

"So, if I don't like the way something is happening, I get outvoted. I was dead set against 'The Elder'. I didn't think it was the right album for the right time. It's not a bad record; I don't think our fans were expecting a record like that. And I kept telling him during the recording process, I said, 'I think it's a big mistake.'

"And, of course, it bombed. Because I'm the kind of guy that has this feeling of - I'm a street kid, and I have a sense of what kids wanna hear. And that's why I think this new album is gonna be successful." Watch the full interview below:

