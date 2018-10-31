The Hold Steady Announce The Weekender The Hold Steady fans in the UK mark your colanders fro the weekend of March 8th through 10th of next year because the band has announced The Weekender. The special three-day concert event will be taking place at London's Electric Ballroom on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9, followed by a limited capacity third show at Oslo, in Hackney, London on Sunday, March 10. In addition, an exclusive screening of The Hold Steady's acclaimed 2009 documentary, A Positive Rage, will be held the afternoon of Sunday, March 10 at the Picturehouse cinema in Hackney. "The UK has always been so great to The Hold Steady," says Finn. "We're excited to be returning for another weekend in 2019. As for Frank, he's has always been a vocal fan of ours. It's an honor to be asked to play his festival. Looking forward to being a part of the energy in Boston!"



The Hold Steady have also just unveiled plans to join Frank Turner at his upcoming LOST EVENINGS III festival, serving as special guest at Boston, MA's House of Blues on Friday, May 17. Tickets for LOST EVENINGS III are available HERE.



That same weekend will also see The Hold Steady hitting the tri-state area for a pair of additional live dates, set for Jersey City, NJ's White Eagle Hall on Thursday, May 16 and Hamden, CT's Space Ballroom on Saturday, May 18.

