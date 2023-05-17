The Hold Steady Announce New Live Dates

Event poster

(Big Hassle) The Hold Steady will continue to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their foundation with a number of newly announced live dates including Jersey City, NJ's White Eagle Hall (Friday, September 22) and a Columbus Day weekend double bill with Built to Spill at Las Vegas, NV's Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on Saturday, October 7 - The Hold Steady's first show in Las Vegas in nearly a decade.

To mark the occasion, that same weekend will also include a surprise Friday night event to be announced soon and an exclusive bowling/football watching party brunch at Brooklyn Bowl on Sunday, October 8. At both Jersey City and Las Vegas shows, a special merch bundle add-on featuring limited edition show poster and event tote bag will be available. Pre-sales for both concert dates are available now (Password: PROGRESS). All remaining tickets will go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details, please visit theholdsteady.net.

The band will also be appearing on CBS Saturday Morning this weekend, May 20. Alongside their performance will be an exclusive interview with legendary host Anthony Mason.

And just announced earlier this week, The Hold Steady will make their first-ever appearance at Newport, RI's venerable Newport Folk Festival, set for Saturday, July 29. The Newport Folk Festival provides grants to music education programs on behalf of every artist on the lineup. The Hold Steady has chosen Willie Mae Rock Camp, which empowers girls and gender-expansive youth through music education.

The Hold Steady's upcoming show at Jersey City, NJ's White Eagle Hall will be followed the next day with a co-headline appearance at Philadelphia, PA's XPoNential Music Festival, set for September 23 at Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden, NJ. Future highlights also include a free headline show presented by 91.9 WFPK at Louisville, KY's Louisville's Waterfront Park on June 28; a sold-out two-night stand at Chicago, IL's The Salt Shed on June 30 and July 1 (joined by special guests The Mountain Goats and Dillinger Four), as well as an additional sold-out show at Chicago's The Empty Bottle on July 2; and an eagerly anticipated headline show at St. Paul, MN's Minnesota State Fair on September 2, joined by special guests Bob Mould Band and Dillinger Four.

THE HOLD STEADY - LIVE 2023

JUNE

3 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater *

28 - Louisville, KY - WFPK Waterfront Wednesday (FREE SHOW)

30 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed † (SOLD OUT)

JULY

1 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed † (SOLD OUT)

2 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle (SOLD OUT)

29 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival

SEPTEMBER

2 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair ‡

22 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

23 - Philadelphia, PA - XPoNential Music Festival

OCTOBER

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

8 - Las Vegas, NV - Bowling/Football Watch Party @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

NOVEMBER

29 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl #

30 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl #

DECEMBER

1 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl #

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl #

*w/ The Mountain Goats

† w/ The Mountain Goats and Dillinger Four

^ w/ Dinosaur Jr. and Come

‡ w/ Bob Mould Band and Dillinger Four

# Massive Nights 2023

