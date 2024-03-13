The Hold Steady Constructive Summer 2024 Coming

(Big Hassle) The Hold Steady has announced The Hold Steady Constructive Summer 2024, featuring special weekends of headline shows and exclusive events in Seattle, WA (May 30-June 1), Washington, DC (June 20-22), and Denver, CO (August 22-24), along with a previously announced weekend in Toronto, ON (May 2-4). The band will also be performing in Atlanta from October 3 - 5. Details about these shows to be announced soon.

Unified Scene Fan Club Pre-sales for all newly announced dates begin Wednesday, March 13 at 12:00 pm ET / 11:00 am CT / 9:00 am PT. Individual tickets and three-day all-in passes go on sale this Friday, March 15 at 10:00 am ET.

"We are excited to be coming to Toronto, Seattle, Washington D.C., Denver, and Atlanta for our 2024 Constructive Summer," says The Hold Steady's Craig Finn. "These are some of our favorite cities to play, and we're looking forward to gathering with the THS community - that's what makes these weekends so special."

Constructive Summer 2024 - Seattle will feature headline shows at Madame Lou's on May 30 and The Crocodile on May 31 (open to all ages) and June 1. In addition, tickets for a series of add-on events will be available including a Friday Soundcheck Happy Hour at The Crocodile, a Saturday Guitar Workshop at Here-After (hosted by THS guitarists Tad Kubler and Steve Selvidge), and a Saturday Pub Quiz at Here-After - The Hold Steady's first-ever pub quiz in the US following similar sold-out events in London.

Constructive Summer 2024 - Washington, DC includes shows at The Atlantis (June 20) and the famed 9:30 Club (June 21, 22). Add-on events include a Friday Pub Quiz at Atlantis Rooftop and Saturday Soundcheck Happy Hour at 9:30.

Constructive Summer 2024 - Denver features three shows at the historic Bluebird Theater (August 22, 23, 24), including an add-on Saturday Soundcheck Happy Hour at The Bluebird.

Limited tickets and three-day all-in passes for Constructive Summer 2024 - Toronto are available now. The Toronto event features headline shows at The Great Hall (May 2, 3) and The Concert Hall (May 4), including an add-on special low-volume performance earlier in the day.

Exclusive Merch Bundles will be available for all Constructive Summer 2024 events, including an event-themed tote bag, event poster, and The Hold Steady sticker sheet. Constructive Summer 2024 Merch Bundles are available only with purchase of a show ticket and must be collected at the show from the official THS merch booth.

In addition to Constructive Summer 2024, The Hold Steady will join Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Offspring, and others at St. Paul, MN's Minnesota Yacht Club Festival, set for Saturday, July 20.

What's more, The Hold Steady recently announced Boys and Girls Down Under, a special 20th (+1) Anniversary Australian Weekender, including eagerly awaited shows and events at Melbourne's The Croxton Bandroom (May 24, 25) and Stay Gold (May 26). Special add-on events include a Friday VIP Guitar Workshop with Kubler and Selvidge and a Saturday Soundcheck Happy Hour at The Croxton Bandroom. An exclusive Boys and Girls Down Under Merch Bundle is also available, featuring an event-themed poster, tote bag, and wristband.

THE HOLD STEADY - LIVE 2024

CONSTRUCTIVE SUMMER 2024 - TORONTO

May 2 - The Great Hall

May 3 - The Great Hall

May 4 - The Concert Hall

BOYS AND GIRLS DOWN UNDER

20TH (+1) ANNIVERSARY AUSTRALIAN WEEKENDER - MELBOURNE

May 24 - The Croxton Bandroom

May 25 - The Croxton Bandroom

May 26 - Stay Gold

CONSTRUCTIVE SUMMER 2024 - SEATTLE

May 30 - Madame Lou's

May 31 - The Crocodile (All Ages)

June 1 - The Crocodile

CONSTRUCTIVE SUMMER 2024 - WASHINGTON, DC

June 20 - The Atlantis

June 21 - 9:30 Club

June 22 - 9:30 Club

July 20 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota Yacht Club Festival *

CONSTRUCTIVE SUMMER 2024 - DENVER

August 22 - The Bluebird Theater

August 23 - The Bluebird Theater

August 24 - The Bluebird Theater

CONSTRUCTIVE SUMMER 2024 - ATLANTA

October 3 - 5 - Announcing Soon

* Festival Appearance

Related Stories

The Hold Steady Announce Book Signing Events

The Hold Steady Announce Inaugural Positive Jam Festival Lineup

The Hold Steady Announce New Live Dates

The Hold Steady Share 'Grand Junction' Video

News > The Hold Steady