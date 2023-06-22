The Hold Steady Announce Book Signing Events

(BHM) The Hold Steady's 20th-anniversary festivities continue with a series of very special in-store events marking the upcoming publication of The Gospel of The Hold Steady: How a Resurrection Really Feels, a new oral history by Michael Hann and The Hold Steady, arriving July 25 via Akashic Books. The book-as-ticket events (purchase of the book at participating stores ensures entry) include Q&As with award-winning writers and local personalities and exclusive book signing sessions. The first one is on July 1 at Chicago's City Lit Bookstore. It will be a special pre-release launch event hosted by Jessica Hopper with the book exclusively available for pre-release.



It will be followed by appearances at Brooklyn, NY's Powerhouse Arena (August 2, hosted by Isaac Fitzgerald), Kingston, NY's Rough Draft Bar & Books (August 6, hosted by Jimmy Buff), Minneapolis, MN's Electric Fetus (September 1, hosted by Steve Marsh), and Las Vegas, NV's The Writer's Block at The Beverly Theater (October 8, host TBA). In addition, The Hold Steady will host a special book signing pop-up event alongside their eagerly awaited appearance at Newport, RI's sold-out Newport Folk Festival, set for Saturday, July 29; copies of The Gospel of The Hold Steady will be available for purchase. Tickets for all events (excluding Newport Folk Festival) include admission and a copy of The Gospel of The Hold Steady, with the option of getting the book signed by the band. Additional copies can be purchased at the event while supplies last.



"This book was a huge undertaking, but we are thrilled with the way it tells the story of 20 years of The Hold Steady and the THS community," says The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn. "We are really looking forward to sharing it with everyone at these release events."



The Gospel of The Hold Steady: How a Resurrection Really Feels is available for preorder now. Options include a Limited-Edition Preorder Package that includes a copy of the book signed by the band as well as the signed chapbook, TJK on THS - a behind-the-scenes photo journal by guitarist Tad J. Kubler spanning the band's two-decade history (along with an exclusive introduction by THS frontman Craig Finn) only available as part of this package.

JULY

1 - Chicago, IL - City Lit (hosted by Jessica Hopper)

29 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival *



AUGUST

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Powerhouse Arena (hosted by Isaac Fitzgerald)

6 - Kingston, NY - Rough Draft Bar & Books (hosted by Jimmy Buff)



SEPTEMBER

1 - Minneapolis, MN - Electric Fetus (hosted by Steve Marsh)



OCTOBER

8 - Las Vegas, NV - The Writer's Block at The Beverly Theater (host TBD)



* Separate Admission & Book Purchase Required

