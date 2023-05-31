The Hold Steady Announce Inaugural Positive Jam Festival Lineup

Event poster

() The Hold Steady continue to commemorate their 20th anniversary by presenting the first-ever Positive Jam, an all-star festival event set for Saturday, August 5 at Arrowood Farms in bucolic Accord, NY.

Unified Scene Fan Club Pre-Sales begin today, Wednesday, May 31, at Noon (ET). (Pre-Sale Password: PROGRESS). General On-Sales get underway Friday, June 2 at 10:00 am (ET).

Options include General Admission and exclusive VIP Packages (including dedicated viewing area, VIP hospitality, and more), as well as a limited merch add-on of a signed Positive Jam festival poster and event tote bag. Parking will be available on-site.



Presented in association with Impact Concerts and Ground Control Touring, Positive Jam will see The Hold Steady headlining a stacked lineup of close friends and favorite artists, including Guided By Voices, The Tallest Man On Earth, Laura Stevenson, I Get Wild (plays Talking Heads), and Oceanator. The inaugural Positive Jam will feature Arrowood Farms' locally inspired craft beers and comfort food, along with a wide array of Hudson Valley-based food trucks, clothing, and arts vendors.



"We've talked about our ideal festival for many years, and we're excited to make it a reality to celebrate our 20th year as a band," says The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn. "We are thrilled to have some of our favorite artists joining us to make an incredible day of music and community in a beautiful location."



The Positive Jam weekend festivities will kick off with THS Positive Jam Prelims Pool Party, slated for 5:00-8:00 pm on Friday, August 4 at Accord, NY's INNESS Luxury Hotel and Resort. The event will include DJ sets from The Hold Steady, pool party, lawn games, and more, headlined by a special storytellers performance by The Hold Steady. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Tickets for THS Positive Jam Prelims Pool Party will be on sale exclusively with purchase of Positive Jam festival tickets. All Prelims Pool Party tickets include a limited-edition merch bundle featuring a THS beach towel.

Related Stories

The Hold Steady Announce New Live Dates

The Hold Steady Share 'Grand Junction' Video

The Hold Steady Rock Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Hold Steady Releasing Oral History Book For 20th Anniversary

More The Hold Steady News