News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Bruce Springsteen Streams Track From Springsteen On Broadway Album

11-04-2018
Bruce Springsteen

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is streaming audio of "Land Of Hope And Dreams" and an official video trailer as the first previews to the December 14 release of the soundtrack to his 2018 concert film, "Springsteen On Broadway."

The companion package to the New Jersey rocker's Netflix special presents complete audio from the film by director Thom Zimny, which was captured over a pair of performances for private audiences back in July as part of a historic 236-date solo run at New York's Walter Kerr Theatre.

The one-man show sees Springsteen deliver a stripped-down performance while sharing details behind some of his legendary material. The soundtrack see arrives the day before Springsteen's final Broadway appearance and ahead of the Netflix film premiere, which will launch globally on December 16 at 12:01 AM PT / 3:01 AM ET.

The "Springsteen On Broadway" soundtrack will be available via multiple formats, including a 2CD and 4 LP sets as well as a digital download and on streaming services.

"The purpose of the film is to bring this incredibly intimate show to Bruce's entire audience intact and complete," explains Springsteen manager Jon Landau. "In addition to its many other virtues, Netflix has provided for a simultaneous worldwide release which is particularly important for our massive international audience. Ted Sarandos and the entire company's support has been a perfect match for Bruce's personal commitment to the filmed version of 'Springsteen on Broadway.'" Listen to the song and watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Bruce Springsteen Streams Track From Springsteen On Broadway Album

Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Social Distortion

Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert

Springsteen On Broadway Coming To The Small Screen

Bruce Springsteen Releases Legendary Roxy '78 Show

Bruce Springsteen Rocks Asbury Lanes Reopening

Bruce Springsteen Wins Tony For Broadway Show

Bruce Springsteen Streams Full Classic Album Performance For Anniversary

Bruce Springsteen To Receive Special Tony Award For Broadway Show

Bruce Springsteen Leads Guests On John Wesley Harding Album

More Bruce Springsteen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years- Ozzy Osbourne Drugged By Wife Sharon Over Affairs- Rival Sons Stream New album And Announce Major Label Album- more

Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling- Metallica Stream Debut Rarity Performance- Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates- Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song- more

Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine'- KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- Between The Buried And Me Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years

Ozzy Osbourne Drugged By Wife Sharon Over Affairs

Rival Sons Stream New album And Announce Major Label Album

Ghost Play Special Show In Honor Of Fallen Fan

Metallica Share Live Video For Classic Song

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Soundtrack Debuts On US Charts

Eric Clapton Releases 'White Christmas' Video

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Miss You' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live In Atlantic City Preview Video

The Ramones Release Uncovered 'Road To Ruin' Video

Hollywood Undead Surprise Release New EP 'Psalms'

Bruce Springsteen Streams Track From Springsteen On Broadway Album

Willie Nelson To Be Honored During Grammy Week

Blacklite District Release 'Hard Pill To Swallow' Video

Raiding The Rock Vault Hitting The Road Next Year

Heart's Ann Wilson Releases 'You Don't Own Me' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.