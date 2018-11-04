Rolling Stones Release Live 'Miss You' Video

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming video of a 1994 performance of "Miss You", as a preview to the November 16 release of the live package, "Voodoo Lounge Uncut."

The lead single from 1978's "Some Girls" topped the US charts - as did the album, which went to sales of more than 6 million copies in the country. The song is one of 28 tracks recorded during a Miami, FL show on the band's North American tour in support of their 1994 album, "Voodoo Lounge", which was originally broadcast as a pay-per-view event and first issued as "Voodoo Lounge Live" on VHS video the following year before an edited version was delivered on DVD in 1998.

The restored, remixed and remastered film delivers the first performance of "Sweet Virginia" since 1973, and guest appearances by Sheryl Crow, Robert Cray and Bo Diddley.

The package adds five songs that were captured at Giants Stadium in New Jersey early in the trek that were a part of a VHS video called "Live Voodoo Lounge" that was offered for sale during the tour. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Rolling Stones Stream 1994 Rarity From Voodoo Lounge Uncut

Rolling Stones Release Live 'You Got Me Rocking' Video

Rolling Stones Stream Song From Voodoo Lounge Uncut

Rolling Stones Announce 50th Anniversary Beggars Banquet

Rolling Stones To Unleash Voodoo Lounge Uncut

Rolling Stones Classic Hit Driven Back To The Charts

Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music

Rolling Stones Reissuing 'Sympathy For The Devil' Documentary

Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt Rock Rolling Stones Classic

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article



