Singled Out: Zardonic's Takeover

11-04-2018
Zardonic

Electronic music producer Zardonic recently released his new album "Become" and to celebrate we asked him (Federico Agreda Alvarez) to tell us about the hit single "Takeover" (ft The Qemists). Here is the story:

Takeover was meant to be a statement to the world because I see the Rock and Bass Music hybrids continuing to become more and more popular, and I feel a scene of its own is about to blow up any minute. Before that happens, I took the task to personally investigate who brought this idea first. Of course there is always the reference to Industrial Rock, EBM, and bands like Ministry and the likes which I also include, but this specific scene is still distinctively different even when the ingredients are similar, but the formula is not the same.

Ministry did not exactly try to make music for people to danceto because the DJ phenomenon hadn't even really happened back then. So when you mention Pendulum or Celldweller, to give you two names which I consider major pioneers of this sound, you have something quite different from, say, Rammstein or Combichrist. Takeover is a tribute to those who were before us and a reminder to those who come after us to be thankful to those who helped build the scene they're now successful in.

I did this particular song with The Qemists because they are also a very long running act which started in 2007 and I've been a huge fan ever since. Pendulum started in 2003, even though their rock influences came a little later. Celldweller as a project started in the same year, but if you count Circle Of Dust (Klayton's project with Criss Angel), they were doing it since 1988, and they were an influence to Pendulum. I believe it is the duty of every single musician that pursues a specific style to remember and learn about everything that is related to their sound. At least, I believe it's better. I want this scene to thrive, and I will do my best to help it blow up even if it's the last thing I do.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


Singled Out: Zardonic's Takeover

