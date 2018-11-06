News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Alice In Chains Announce New Spring Tour Plans

11-06-2018
Alice In Chains

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains have announced a spring tour of the UK and Europe in support of their latest album, "Rainier Fog." They will be joined on most dates by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.

The 14-show series will begin in Glasgow, UK on May 23 and include appearances at Germany's Rock AM Ring and Rock Im Park festivals before it wraps up in Tallin, Estonia on June 13.

Recorded with producer Nick Raskulinecz at studios in Seattle, Nashville and Los Angeles, "Rainier Fog" recently debuted at No. 12 on the US Billboard 200 while scoring a triple-header of No. 1 entries on Billboard's Top Rock Albums, Alternative Albums and Hard Rock Albums charts, marking the second time the Seattle outfit has topped all three, following the same feat with their 2013 release. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Alice In Chains Announce New Spring Tour Plans

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainier Fog' Video

Alice In Chains Stream 'Never Fade' Video Preview

Alice In Chains Stream 'Never Fade' Video Preview

Video Of Alice In Chains Unplugged Set Streaming Online

Alice In Chains Hit U.S. Top 20 With 'Rainier Fog'

Alice In Chains Have Best Chart Debut With New Album

Doors Legend Robby Krieger Jams With Alice In Chains

Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and Nine Inch Nails Lead Louder Than Life

Alice In Chains Streaming New Song 'Red Giant'

More Alice In Chains News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Star Addresses Recent Rumors- Ozzy Osbourne And Megadeth Announce North American Tour- Guns N' Roses Stream Video From Reunion Tour Leg Kick Off- Muse Tour- more

KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years- Ozzy Osbourne Drugged By Wife Sharon Over Affairs- Rival Sons Stream New album And Announce Major Label Album- more

Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling- Metallica Stream Debut Rarity Performance- Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates- Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song- more

Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine'- KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC Star Addresses Recent Rumors

Ozzy Osbourne And Megadeth Announce North American Tour

Guns N' Roses Stream Video From Reunion Tour Leg Kick Off

Muse Reveal Simulation Theory World Tour Dates

Van Halen Going Off Broadway With A Twist

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Tops Box Office With Huge Opening

Beatles Release New 'Glass Onion' Video

The Good, The Bad & The Queen Streaming Comeback Single

Singled Out: After The Calm's Stuck On Repeat

Papa Roach Announce Three Night Stand At Famed Music Club

Opeth Release Live 'Ghost Of Perdition' Video

Smashing Pumpkins Lead KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas Lineup

David Cross And Andrew Booker Lost Album Released

Anneke van Giersbergen Releases 'Zo Lief' Video

Alice In Chains Announce New Spring Tour Plans

Singled Out: Palmyra Delran's I Thought You Said That You Were Gonna Kill Yourself

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.