Opeth Release Live 'Ghost Of Perdition' Video

Opeth have released a new video for their track "Ghost Of Perdition" which comes from their just released "Garden Of The Titans" live package that hit stores late last week.

"Garden Of The Titans" was filmed at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado by The Deka Brothers with the audio for the package mixed by David Castillo.

Moderbolaget Records / Nuclear Blast released the live collection last Friday, November 2nd, in various formats including DVD, Blu-ray, vinyl and CD. Watch the video here.





Related Stories

Opeth Release Sorceress Video From New Red Rocks Package

Opeth Making Progress On Next Studio Album

Opeth Release Music Video For 'Era'

More Opeth News

Share this article



