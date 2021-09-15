Mastodon and Opeth Teaming Up For Fall Tour

Mastodon have announced that they will be teaming up with Opeth for a North American coheadlining tour this fall in support of their new studio album.
Zeal & Ardor will be supporting the trek that is set to kick off on November 16th in Asheville, NC at ExploreAsheville.com Arena and will conclude on December 5th in Denver, CO at Mission Ballroom.
The tour will follow the release of Mastodon's forthcoming ninth full-length album, which will be entitled "HUSHED AND GRIM", and is set to hit stores on October 29th.
In addition to the coheadline trek, Mastodon will also be appearing at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, CA on October 10th and Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL on November 14th. See the tour dates below:
Nov 16 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
Nov 18 - Boston, MA - Wang Theater
Nov 19 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
Nov 20 - New York City - Hammerstein Ballroom
Nov 21 - Washington, DC - Anthem
Nov 23 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium
Nov 24 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Nov 26 - Austin, TX - ACL Live
Nov 27 - Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall
Nov 28 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre - Sugarland
Nov 30 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater
Dec 01 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Dec 02 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
Dec 04 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union
Dec 05 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
