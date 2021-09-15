Mastodon and Opeth Teaming Up For Fall Tour

Mastodon have announced that they will be teaming up with Opeth for a North American coheadlining tour this fall in support of their new studio album.

Zeal & Ardor will be supporting the trek that is set to kick off on November 16th in Asheville, NC at ExploreAsheville.com Arena and will conclude on December 5th in Denver, CO at Mission Ballroom.

The tour will follow the release of Mastodon's forthcoming ninth full-length album, which will be entitled "HUSHED AND GRIM", and is set to hit stores on October 29th.

In addition to the coheadline trek, Mastodon will also be appearing at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, CA on October 10th and Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL on November 14th. See the tour dates below:

Nov 16 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Nov 18 - Boston, MA - Wang Theater

Nov 19 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

Nov 20 - New York City - Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov 21 - Washington, DC - Anthem

Nov 23 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium

Nov 24 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Nov 26 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

Nov 27 - Dallas, TX - Southside Music Hall

Nov 28 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre - Sugarland

Nov 30 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater

Dec 01 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Dec 02 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Dec 04 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union

Dec 05 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

