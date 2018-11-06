News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Smashing Pumpkins Lead KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas Lineup

11-06-2018
Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins and Florence + The Machine have been tapped to headline this year's KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas event in Los Angeles.

The two day festival is set to take place on Saturday, December 8 and Sunday December 9 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA and will also feature performances by , Death Cab for Cutie, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Mike Shinoda, Third Eye Blind and more.

"We are so proud of 'Acoustic Christmas' and its unprecedented 29 year history," said Jeff Federman, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Los Angeles. "This end of the year holiday show is a special time for all of us in Southern California and we're pleased to support Para Los Niños and the Al Wooten Jr. Heritage Center this year. We are thrilled to deliver an incredible two nights of music where fans, brands and artists come together." See the full lineup below:

Saturday, December 8
Smashing Pumpkins, Third Eye Blind, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Greta Van Fleet, Afi, Ajr, Badflower, Bad Religion, The Interrupters

Sunday, December 9
Florence + The Machine, Death Cab for Cutie, Bastille, Mike Shinoda, Billie Eilish, Chvrches, Lovelytheband, Mike Posner, Young the Giant


