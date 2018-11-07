|
Five Finger Death Punch Star Missing Fall Tour
11-07-2018
Five Finger Death Punch kicked off their coheadlining fall tour with Breaking Benjamin on Tuesday (Nov 6th) in Wichita, KS but one of the members has been forced to sit out the trek.
The band announced that drummer Spencer has been forced to miss the fall leg of the tour so that he can undergo a second back surgery and they have recruited "The Engine" to fill in.
As previously reported, From Ashes To New will be providing support on all of the fall dates and the trek will feature Bad Wolves and In Flames joining the fun on select dates.
Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory had this to say, "We have an extremely loyal travel-to-the-end-of-the-world diehard fanbase, so our shows are always packed and a blast. With that said, this current run turned out to be the most-attended, most-successful tour we have done to date
"Those cities we couldn't fit into this summer run--worry not--we heard you all! We're extending this tour all the way through the fall, so we will see you soon."
Breaking Benjamin's Benjamin Burnley added, "We've been having a blast on this Summer tour with Five Finger Death Punch. The reactions to this tour from both of our fanbases have been huge, so it only made sense to keep the fun going this Fall. We're happy to have a chance to play more songs from EMBER while reminding the World that Rock's Not Dead. See you there!"
Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Tour Dates:
