Lacuna Coil Release Live 'The House Of Shame' Video

Lacuna Coil have released a live video for their song "The House Of Shame." It comes from their forthcoming "The 119 Show: Live In London", which will be released on November 9th.

The band had this to say, "What took place at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on the January 19 was pure magic. It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us as a band and as people.

"The work involved, the pre-performance tension, the intensity on stage, the energy between us and the audience - all of this was beyond anything we've ever done before.

"This event was not just a show, it was a birthday party, an anniversary celebration and most importantly a huge thank you to everyone who travelled side by side with us for the last 20 years.

"Now, with the release of The 119 Show: Live In London, we can also share the magic with those fans who weren't able to party with us in January." Watch the video here.





