Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise

Thrash legends Megadeth have announced that they have added expanded the lineup for their very first Megacruise and more acts are still to be revealed.

The band's inaugural Megacruise will be setting sail from Los Angeles aboard the Norwegian Jewel on October 13th and will be visiting two ports (Ensenada, Mexico and San Diego, CA) before returning on the 18th.

The expanded lineup will now include Anthrax, Testament, DragonForce, Overkill, Corrosion of Conformity, DevilDriver, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, Doro, Armored Saint, John 5, Metal Church, Danko Jones, Beasto Blanco, and Metalachi, with more performers still to be announced.





