Pink Floyd Share Rare Early Videos Featuring Syd Barrett

11-08-2018
Pink Floyd

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd co-founder Syd Barrett is featured in a pair of rare videos for songs from the band's 1967 debut album, "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn."

Clips for the instrumental "Pow R Toc H" and the space-themed "Astronomy Domine" have resurfaced for fans to watch as part of the group's ongoing vintage video series.

Accompanying the tunes is interview footage of Barrett and bassist Roger Waters on the BBC program "The Look." Pink Floyd's groundbreaking first record introduced the group beyond the UK underground scene while being hailed as one of the greatest psychedelic albums of all time.

"Piper" reached No. 6 on the UK charts and No. 131 on the US Billboard 200 upon its original release. Watch the videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


