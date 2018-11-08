Pink Floyd Share Rare Early Videos Featuring Syd Barrett

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd co-founder Syd Barrett is featured in a pair of rare videos for songs from the band's 1967 debut album, "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn."

Clips for the instrumental "Pow R Toc H" and the space-themed "Astronomy Domine" have resurfaced for fans to watch as part of the group's ongoing vintage video series.

Accompanying the tunes is interview footage of Barrett and bassist Roger Waters on the BBC program "The Look." Pink Floyd's groundbreaking first record introduced the group beyond the UK underground scene while being hailed as one of the greatest psychedelic albums of all time.

"Piper" reached No. 6 on the UK charts and No. 131 on the US Billboard 200 upon its original release. Watch the videos here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour

Pink Floyd Share Rare 1967 Recording Session Footage

Pink Floyd Streaming Rare 1967 Video

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1983 Video

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Continue Celebrating Band's Songs On Tour

Pink Floyd Release Video For The Final Cut

Pink Floyd Release Animated Video For Wish You Were Here Classic

Pink Floyd Release Video For 1967 Classic 'See Emily Play'

More Pink Floyd News

Share this article



