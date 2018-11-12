Poison's Bret Michaels Suffers Medical Emergency

Poison frontman Bret Michaels was forced to postpone his solo concert in Greeneville, Tennessee "due to a medical emergency" on Sunday night (November 11th).

The singer was suffering from a kidney stone which was complicated by his diabetes. His camp put out the following statement via social media, "With much regret, we hate to inform you that tonight's Bret Michaels sold out performance will be postponed due to a medical emergency.

"Bret has an incredibly large kidney stone and several small stones that are now in a position that have made Bret immobile. While kidney stones are extremely painful on their own, being a diabetic complicates the situation and Bret needs to be monitored very carefully.

"As all Bret's fans have seen in the past, it takes a dire emergency to keep him from performing. Bret loves his fans and was extremely excited to perform at this new venue for the first time. The date will be rescheduled within the next 24 hours, all tickets will be honored and all info will be posted on the venue's site and all Bret Michaels' sites and social media platforms."





Related Stories

Poison Hold Resentment Towards Bret Michaels Over Focus

The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

Poison's Bret Michaels Appears In Next Sharknado Film

Poison's Bret Michaels Release 'Jorja Bleu' Video

More Bret Michaels News

Share this article



