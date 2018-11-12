ZZ Top Announce First Dates Of 50th Anniversary Tour

(hennemusic) ZZ Top have announced the first dates of a planned 50th Anniversary UK and European tour. The Texas trio will play the Prague Rocks festival in the Czech Republic on June 19, Spain's Barcelona Rock Fest on July 5 and London's SSE Arena Wembley on July 12, with many more shows to be revealed soon.

The series is scheduled to get underway in early June in Scandinavian countries before heading to central Europe and concluding in the UK in late July; it is expected that ZZ Top will play in a dozen countries over a four-week period.

"It's been 50 years, and I think we're starting to get pretty good!," says guitarist Billy Gibbons. "We're just as excited to play Barcelona this summer as we were to play Beaumont (TX) back in '69. The beards are, perhaps, a bit longer, but nothing much else has changed and we hope to keep it that way." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





