Rolling Stones Release Live It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It) Video

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming video of a 1994 performance of their 1974 classic, "It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It)", as the latest preview to the November 16 release of the live package, "Voodoo Lounge Uncut."

The title track and lead single from the album was a Top 20 hit in both the US and UK, while the project hit No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in both countries.

Filmed at Miami's Joe Robbie Stadium on November 25, 1994 and broadcast as a pay-per-view event, the material was first issued as "Voodoo Lounge Live" on VHS video the following year before an edited version was delivered on DVD in 1998.

The restored, remixed and remastered film contains ten previously unreleased performances from the event, that features guest appearances by Sheryl Crow ("Live With Me"), Robert Cray ("Stop Breaking Down Blues") and Bo Diddley ("Who Do You Love?"), as well as the first performance of "Sweet Virginia" since 1973.

The package adds five songs that were captured at Giants Stadium in New Jersey early in the trek that were a part of a VHS video called "Live Voodoo Lounge" that was offered for sale during the tour. Watch the video here.

