Burden Of The Sky Release 'The Puppeteer' Video

11-15-2018
Burden Of The Sky

Burden Of The Sky has released a new music video for their latest single "The Puppeteer." The track comes from the group's forthcoming sophomore effort.

The new visual can be streamed here and was directed by vocalist Scottie James and Jason Williams (with assistance from Savannah Bowles). James had this to say, "I tend to get lost in my head quite frequently thinking about life and how we choose to live it. I see a lot of people who get stuck in the cycle of get up, go to work, come home, watch tv, go to bed, and repeat.

"Falling into this kind of lifestyle terrifies me, and I've found music is my escape from that cage. I think a lot of people get stuck into that routine because they are afraid of the unknown, afraid of failure, or just afraid of change. They let their own anxiety and emotions control their fate, much like a puppet is controlled by its strings.

"My hope is that this song connects with others out there like me who want to take control of their lives. To inspire them to act on what they truly want out of their life."


