Rod Stewart Floats Idea Of Reuniting With Jeff Beck

Rod Stewart has opened the door to and floated the idea of reuniting with legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, following their failed reunion attempt decades ago.

The two played together in The Jeff Beck Group in the 1960s and in a new interview, Stewart was asked if he thinks the two could work together again.

He responded, "Well, my voice and his guitar is a match made in heaven. It would be a lovely thing to do. It'd be a complete left-hand turn. We did try it once, but we couldn't see eye to eye. I mean, a serious clash of egos, but you know, never say never.

"I know it's a cliché, but really, I'm up for it if he's up for it. The thing is, we both want to produce. That's the thing." He added in a follow-up "Well, you put it out there. Let me know what he says."





