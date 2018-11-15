Unearth Release 'One With The Sun' Video

Unearth have released a new music video for their latest single "One With The Sun." The track comes from their forthcoming album "Extinction(s)", which will hit stores on November 23rd.

Frontman Trevor Phipps had this to say about the song and clip, "We chose 'One With the Sun'as the first video off 'Extinction(s)' because we feel it's one of the hardest hitting tracks in our entire catalog.

"Musically it's everything Unearth is about and lyrically it deals with the effects of climate change we are feeling today as well as the bleakness of our future unless we make drastic changes now.

"Tim Dennesen and the guys at Punchdance, inc did a great job capturing the imagery needed to get the message across. You'll be sure to hear this one at our live shows as it's already become a staple in our set. See you out there." Watch the video here.





Related Stories

Unearth and Darkest Hour Announce Death To False Metalcore Tour

Recently Unearthed Beatles Recording Streaming Online

Unearth Stream New Single and Set Album Release

Unearth, Tap Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene For Fall Tour

Unearth Streaming New Song 'Incinerate'

Shadows Fall, Unearth Supergroup Downpour Crowdsourcing Album

Unearth Recruit Killswitch Engage Star For New Album

Unearthed Rolling Stones 1960s Footage Being Released

T-Pain Giving Away Unearthed Lil Wayne Collaboration Mixtape

More Unearth News

Share this article



