Unearth Celebrating The Oncoming Storm's 20th Anniversary With Storm Fest

Unearth have announced a special anniversary show this weekend. The band shared: This Saturday, June 15th, we will celebrate 20 years of our album 'The Oncoming Storm' at 'Storm Fest' by playing the record in its entirety, along with select songs from our catalog.

Joining us on this monster gig at @bignightlive will be some of our greatest friends and biggest influences in the Metal and Hardcore scenes.

We are happy to welcome @bleedingthrough @overcast.hc @fumingmouth @alloutwar_official + @highcommandthrasg + @apesqc to our first All Ages gig in the city of Boston in 21 years.

