Born of Osiris Announce Member Lineup Change

Born Of Osiris have announced that they have recruited In Motives' Nick Rossi to replace David DaRocha, who has left the group after over a decade.

The band broke the news with the following, "We want to officially state that our brother, David, has decided to take time away from the band to pursue other endeavors. We're all family and wish him the very best. We are on great terms and will miss him on the road.

"However, the show must go on and with that said, we are stoked to say that Nick Rossi is now a part of BOO. He's an amazing person and very talented musician! We will see you all on the road for our dates with Killswitch Engage and more!"





Related Stories

Born Of Osiris Announce The Eternal Reign EP, Stream First Song

More Born Of Osiris News

Share this article



