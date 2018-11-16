News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Born of Osiris Announce Member Lineup Change

11-16-2018
Born Of Osiris

Born Of Osiris have announced that they have recruited In Motives' Nick Rossi to replace David DaRocha, who has left the group after over a decade.

The band broke the news with the following, "We want to officially state that our brother, David, has decided to take time away from the band to pursue other endeavors. We're all family and wish him the very best. We are on great terms and will miss him on the road.

"However, the show must go on and with that said, we are stoked to say that Nick Rossi is now a part of BOO. He's an amazing person and very talented musician! We will see you all on the road for our dates with Killswitch Engage and more!"


Related Stories


Born of Osiris Announce Member Lineup Change

Born Of Osiris Announce The Eternal Reign EP, Stream First Song

More Born Of Osiris News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Bret Michaels Recovering From Hospital Procedure- Vinnie Vincent Postpones Comeback Concerts- The Rolling Stones Tease 2019 Tour Announcement- more

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music- Iron Maiden Founder Takes On Band's Retirement Plans- Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show- more

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes Hit By Car- Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- Queen Score Singles Chart Hit Return With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more

Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup- Fleetwood Mac Postpone Shows Over Stevie Nicks Illness- Joe Perry Gives Health Update Following Hospitalization- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Bret Michaels Recovering From Hospital Procedure

Vinnie Vincent Postpones Comeback Concerts

The Rolling Stones Tease 2019 Tour Announcement

Longwave Release Video For First New Single In A Decade

Ripper Owen's New Supergroup Spirits Of Fire Releases New Video

Music Stars Pay Tribute To Roy Clark

We The Kings Release 'Season's Greetings From The Sandbar'

Born of Osiris Announce Member Lineup Change

Radkey Streaming New Song 'Junes'

Singled Out: Shorelines' Worry About Yourself

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music

Iron Maiden Founder Takes On Band's Retirement Plans

Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show

Rod Stewart Floats Idea Of Reuniting With Jeff Beck

Pink Floyd Streaming Two Rare Videos From 1967

Soundgarden Guitarist Talks Band's Future

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.