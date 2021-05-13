Born of Osiris Release 'Angel or Alien' Video and Announce Album

Born of Osiris have released a music video for their new single "Angel or Alien". The song is the title track to the band's forthcoming album, which is set to hit stores on July 2nd.
Guitarist Lee McKinney had this to say, "After what has been an extremely trying year for the world, we couldn't be more excited to bring you our new album, Angel or Alien. We feel like we brought the best elements from each album in our discography and combined them into what you will hear on Angel or Alien.
"So, no matter what album you favor in our discography, this one should shine. We tried to refine and improve on each aspect that makes us Born of Osiris, and I think it's apparent on this record.
"The Angel or Alien music video was actually extremely challenging for the band and crew. We wanted to walk out into the desert where there were no footprints and find the right spot for the performance shots.
"I'm sure you can imagine everyone loading guitars, drums, cabs, cameras, power, etc. across the desert with each step you take sinking 6 inches into the sand.
"It all lead up to a moment I'll never forget - everything set up on top of a dune in the desert, performing with my best friends and a great crew of amazing people filming, and looking over the desert in between takes as the sun set.
"I'll never forget the moments we shared that day. I think I can speak for the band AND camera crew when I say that we truly hope you love the final product, it was both a challenge and a pleasure to create."
Joe Buras added, "There is a longing for connection. It's not always easy and we crave it whether we know it or sometimes not. We get lost in thought at times but we always have to end up facing the world, exposed to the earth.
"You can shine like an Angel or hide like an Alien. Either way your heart and time are going towards the future and the end." Watch the video below:
Born Of Osiris Return With 'White Nile' Video
Singled Out: Stepping Sideways' Solace feat. Lee McKinney of Born of Osiris
Volumes and Born Of Osiris Tour Canceled Due To Diego's Death
Born of Osiris Announce Member Lineup Change
KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden- Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour- Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour- KK's Priest- Mastodon- more
Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy- Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album- Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup- more
Foo Fighters Jam AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson-Megadeth's David Ellefson Denies Grooming Allegation- Evanescence and Halestorm Launching Arena Tour- KK's Priest- more
Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure- Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie- Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death- Greta Van Fleet- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Dead & Company Announce U.S. Summer Tour
Born of Osiris Release 'Angel or Alien' Video and Announce Album
Crowded House 'Playing With Fire' In New video
The Cars' 'Drive' Given Americana Makeover By David Starr
Glass Animals Go Space Ghost Coast To Coast With New Video
Switchfoot Release 'i need you (to be wrong)' Video
Modern English Release 'I Melt With You' Lockdown and Announce Tour
Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour