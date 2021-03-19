Born Of Osiris Return With 'White Nile' Video

Born of Osiris have released a new single and video entitled "White Nile". The song comes ahead of the band's forthcoming new album announcement.
The band had this to say, "We are so excited to bring you the first taste of new music with our track White Nile. It has been a hard year for everyone but we've been fortunate to lean on each member and each piece of this community we call BoO. Perseverance flows like the Nile, as so we push on.
"With the release of this track also comes the transition of Nick Rossi to guitar. We are thrilled to go forward with this lineup and have so much more to come." Watch the video below:
