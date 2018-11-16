Longwave Release Video For First New Single In A Decade Longwave have returned with a brand new video for their song "Stay With Me". The track is the indie rock band's first single release in ten years. The band's last output with their fourth studio album "Secrets Are Sinister" which was released in November of 2008. The Dave Doobinin directed video can be streamed here and singer Steve Schiltz had the following to say about the new song, "'Stay With Me' is a love song, albeit not really in a typical guy-girl-hold hands type way. A while back now, a family member of mine was diagnosed with cancer. It looked bad, and we were pretty sure we were going to lose him. This was someone I'd had in my life as far back I can remember. I was worried about him, and it occurred to me, what is his wife going to do? I couldn't imagine the grief she was preparing to withstand.



It was at this moment in time that I wrote the words for this song. I was thinking about her loss, which wasn't going to simple - it clearly meant she was going to have to carry on without him. What was that going to look like for her?



In the end, against all odds, he beat the cancer into remission, and at this time there is no detectable cancer. It was truly a miracle. So, this was a case of everyone winning here...I got the song, and our family gets to keep him."

