Vinnie Vincent Postpones Comeback Concerts
11-16-2018
Vinnie Vincent shared some good news and bad news with fans about his upcoming comeback concerts. The former KISS guitarist informed fans that more big names have joined the lineup but he has been forced to push back the dates until early next year.
His website offered the following details, "The Vinnie Vincent dates in Memphis on December 7th & 8th have been postponed until February 8th and 9th in Nashville due to additional scheduling and logistical requirements by the promoter. Promoter Derek Christopher announced, 'Vinnie is ready to rock and roll and is disappointed by the postponement, but we needed extra time to add and confirm additional guests for the show. We wanted to make sure it's done right.'
