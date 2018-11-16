Vinnie Vincent Postpones Comeback Concerts

Vinnie Vincent shared some good news and bad news with fans about his upcoming comeback concerts. The former KISS guitarist informed fans that more big names have joined the lineup but he has been forced to push back the dates until early next year.

His website offered the following details, "The Vinnie Vincent dates in Memphis on December 7th & 8th have been postponed until February 8th and 9th in Nashville due to additional scheduling and logistical requirements by the promoter. Promoter Derek Christopher announced, 'Vinnie is ready to rock and roll and is disappointed by the postponement, but we needed extra time to add and confirm additional guests for the show. We wanted to make sure it's done right.'

?

"With the announcement of the new dates, it was also announced, 'We are pleased to announce Vinnie will have an All-Star band in February that'll include Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge, Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck, Blue Murder) on drums, and Tony Franklin (David Gilmour, Jimmy Page, The Firm) on bass. Additional Special Guests will be announced too."



"Tickets for the December 7th show will be honored on the February 8th date, and tickets for the December 8th show will be honored on the February 9th date. Ticket holders should go [here] to confirm the new dates or request a refund on their tickets. "





Related Stories

Vinnie Vincent Part Of KISS Kruise Pre-Party

KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Adds 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show

KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Announces First Show In 30 Years

Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Ex KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent Had No Idea About Documentary

Ex-KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Addresses Gender Identity Rumors

Vinnie Vincent Does Rare Interview and Teases Tour

More Vinnie Vincent News

Share this article



