Vinnie Vincent Announces Merry Metal Christmas Event

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent has announced that he will be holding a "Merry Metal Christmas" event in Nashville and has shared a promo video.

The event will be taking place December 14th and 15th at S.I.R. Studios in Nashville and the promo promises that it will include "Vinnie shredding, songs, excellent food, Q&A, photo ops, more memorabilia on display, signings.

"Unreleased and master tracks of Vinnie Vincent's classic songs will also be previewed and much, much more." Watch the promo video here.





