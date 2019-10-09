Vinnie Vincent Announces Merry Metal Christmas Event
Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent has announced that he will be holding a "Merry Metal Christmas" event in Nashville and has shared a promo video.
The event will be taking place December 14th and 15th at S.I.R. Studios in Nashville and the promo promises that it will include "Vinnie shredding, songs, excellent food, Q&A, photo ops, more memorabilia on display, signings.
"Unreleased and master tracks of Vinnie Vincent's classic songs will also be previewed and much, much more." Watch the promo video here.
Vinnie Vincent Announces Merry Metal Christmas Event
Vinnie Vincent Plans Merry Metal Christmas Event
Vinnie Vincent Turned Down By KISS Kruise Fest
Vinnie Vincent Announces Birthday Bash Event
Vinnie Vincent Did Cancel Comeback Shows Says Appice
Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows
Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent Plans New Comeback Show
How Vinnie Vincent Comeback Singer Got Ill-fated Gig
Vinnie Vincent Comeback Singer On Why Shows Where Canceled
Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Halt