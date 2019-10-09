.

Vinnie Vincent Announces Merry Metal Christmas Event

William Lee | 10-09-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Vinnie Vincent

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent has announced that he will be holding a "Merry Metal Christmas" event in Nashville and has shared a promo video.

The event will be taking place December 14th and 15th at S.I.R. Studios in Nashville and the promo promises that it will include "Vinnie shredding, songs, excellent food, Q&A, photo ops, more memorabilia on display, signings.

"Unreleased and master tracks of Vinnie Vincent's classic songs will also be previewed and much, much more." Watch the promo video here.


Related Stories


Vinnie Vincent Announces Merry Metal Christmas Event

Vinnie Vincent Plans Merry Metal Christmas Event

Vinnie Vincent Turned Down By KISS Kruise Fest

Vinnie Vincent Announces Birthday Bash Event

Vinnie Vincent Did Cancel Comeback Shows Says Appice

Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows

Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent Plans New Comeback Show

How Vinnie Vincent Comeback Singer Got Ill-fated Gig

Vinnie Vincent Comeback Singer On Why Shows Where Canceled

Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Halt

More Vinnie Vincent News

Vinnie Vincent Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Perform Song For First Time In Three Decades- Vinnie Vincent Announces Merry Metal Christmas Event- The Eagles Announce 2020 Hotel California Tour- more


Reviews
Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival: Second Day Gets Cooking

Passport: Irvine Global Village Festival

Caught In The Act: Micky Dolenz

Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival: A Weekend of Music and Munchies Begins in Columbia, MO

On The Record: Paul McCartney

advertisement


Latest News
Guns N' Roses Perform Song For First Time In Three Decades

Vinnie Vincent Announces Merry Metal Christmas Event

The Eagles Announce 2020 Hotel California Tour

Paul McCartney Announce Special Double A-Side Release

Sammy Hagar Reflects On End With Van Halen

Lynyrd Skynyrd Documentary Recounts Deadly 1977 Plane Crash

Freddie Mercury 'Never Boring' Box Set Previewed With Video

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Announces Rare Solo Show



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.