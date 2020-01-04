.

Vinnie Vincent Open To KISS Reunion Jam 2019 In Review

William Lee | 01-04-2020

Vinnie Vincent

Vinnie Vincent Open To KISS Reunion Jam was a top 19 story of Nov. 2019: Vinnie Vincent is willing to do a reunion jam with KISS. The band made news recently when their manager Doc McGee shared that the group is hoping to have their former members join them on stage for their final show.

Vincent was asked about the possibility of playing with KISS on their End Of The Road tour during an appearance on Rock And Roll Experience With Mike Brunn.

The former KISS guitarist responded, "It's not something I've thought about lately. I think there was something that my lawyer had been in contact with them about a year ago. As far as I know, nothing came of it. And it wasn't something I thought about.

"After that moment had passed, it wasn't anything I thought about anymore. I don't know what they're doing. I don't wanna assume anything; it's not for me to second guess. It seems like they've got the band that they're doing this with.

"I don't know if they're having past members play. If this is something that they want to approach, all they've gotta do is give me a call and we'll take it from there."

The band will be playing their final show on July 17, 2021 in New York City and during this year's KISS Kruise manager Doc McGhee said, "We want to include everybody that played with KISS and celebrate the 45 years of KISS. And everybody, from Vinnie Vincent to everybody else that they've performed with, and that have passed away and have played with, is part of this whole celebration of 45 years. So, we're still looking at what we're gonna do on the final show of KISS."


