Failed Vinnie Vincent Comeback Was A Nightmare For Carmine Appice

Iconic rock drummer Carmine Appice (Ozzy Osbourne, Cactus, Vanilla Fudge, King Kobra) says in a new interview that he would never consider working with former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent again.

Appice was to play drums at two special Vinnie Vincent comeback shows in Nashville in early 2019 that were also set to include bassist Tony Franklin and original Vinnie Vincent Invasion lead singer Robert Fleischman, but the shows were canceled.

Carmine was asked if he would ever consider working with Vincent again during an interview with Vinyl Writer Music. He responded, (via SleezeRoxx), "Sorry to say, it will never happen.

"Vinnie is a fantastic talent but not a good person to be in a project with. He creates havoc wherever he goes. I have tapes, finished mixes of great songs, but he made sure that I could never release them by hiring an attorney to send me a letter.

"Meanwhile, he had done nothing but create trouble. We were going to do one gig with him, myself and Tony Franklin, it was a nightmare. The promoter got screwed out of tons of money.

"So, as far as Vinnie Vincent is concerned, I'd say no." Check out the full interview here.



