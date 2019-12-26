.

Vinnie Vincent Explained Canceled Comeback Shows 2019 In Review

William Lee | 12-26-2019

Vinnie Vincent

Vinnie Vincent Explained Canceled Comeback Shows was a top 19 story of April 2019: Former Kiss guitarist Vinnie Vincent has explained the reasoning behind the cancelation of his comeback shows in Nashville earlier this year, saying that he had no part in pulling the plug on the special concerts.

The reclusive guitarist gave a rare interview to Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon and said, "There's only one uncontroverted fact that actually did happen, and that is that I, Vinnie Vincent, did not cancel that show.

"A matter of fact, My attorney Chris Royer had been negotiating for months with the promoter. So this was done all between the promoter and my attorney."

Vinnie also revealed that "a week before the show was actually canceled, it was determined and decided and agreed upon that the show would proceed as a Vinnie Shredd Festival show because of my dissatisfaction with someone who picked a singer that I didn't approve of."

If things go as planned, Vinnie will be taking the stage for Speedball Jamm at S.I.R. Soundstage in Nashville on June 7th to an intimate audience of 60 people.

The show is named after a 71-minute instrumental recorded during rehearsals that was released as a limited edition CD in 2001. Vincent had this to say about the upcoming concert, "June 7 is that recording -- the fun of that recording -- come to life.

"It's the informal, onstage-look-at-each-other and everybody just join in [and] follow where I'm going and let's play our asses off and have fun. It'll probably be about an hour or so of guitar. Vinnie guitar."


