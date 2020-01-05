.

Vinnie Vincent Announces New Fan Encounter Event

William Lee | 01-05-2020

Vinnie Vincent

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent has announced that he will be staging his next fan encounter event over Valentine's Day weekend at S.I.R. Studios in Nashville.

The event will be called the Valentines Party Weekend and will take place on February 15th and 16th and will feature "Music, Performance, Food, Wine, Signings, and Q&A."

Vincent recently shared his thoughts on the special event Rock and Roll Experience with Mike Brunn's Facebook page on Christmas Day. He said (via SleazeRoxx), "There's no rules anymore. Fans and artists can connect. The game is now what you make it and into want you want it to be.

"By sheer accident, I've reinvented a way for me to bring us together in the most unusual and unconventional way. There's no set plan to any of this, things are loose and just seem to come together out of nowhere. The best part is performing for you. The fire of the shredd is where it starts and ends and in between the party happens.

"Where it goes, I won't know until we're actually there. But I'm having the best time ever. And from all the comments I've read, you're having as much fun as I am. I get to be like I was when I was a teenager playing in the basement inviting my friends over to sit around and enjoy the vibe, music and party.

"It's amazing how I've recaptured that time. This Christmas party felt like the 80's again, which was even more surreal. The one constant is that there's so much on the list for the parties that we never seem to have enough days to do it all. The saying goes 'time flies when you're having fun' and that we definitely are."


