Nightwish Release 'Sleeping Sun' Live Video Nightwish have released a new live video for the song 'Sleeping Sun' taken from their upcoming 'End Of An Era' reissue which is set to hit on December 7th in a 3LP and Earbook formats including BluRay, 2CD and 3LP. Watch the video here. Here is the synopsis for the release: "October 21st, 2005 is a historic date for every Nightwish fan - many tears flowed, yet the foundation was laid for a new beginning and the ongoing continuity of the band. What subsequently appeared as the DVD titled 'End Of An Era' was not only the final show of their mega-selling 'Once' tour, but also the very last joint performance with their singer Tarja Turunen. "Due to all of these facets and more, the DVD will give you goose-bumps many times over, yet it crowns the end of the Tarja chapter with a unique show that could hardly have been better or more spectacular. The setlist is stunning and contains 18 hymns, such as the opening 'Dark Chest Of Wonders', 'Nemo' and 'Bless The Child' through to the final 'Wish I Had An Angel'. If you do not already own this live masterpiece, you can now look forward to the extensive new edition." Tracklists: BluRay

01. Dark Chest Of Wonders

02. Planet Hell

03. Ever Dream

04. The Kinslayer

05. Phantom Of The Opera

06. The Siren

07. Sleeping Sun

08. High Hopes

09. Bless The Child

10. Wishmaster

11. Slaying The Dreamer

12. Kuolema Tekee Taiteilijan

13. Nemo

14. Ghost Love Score

15. Stone People

16. Creek Mary's Blood

17. Over The Hills And Far Away

18. Wish I Had An Angel

19. Documentary "A Day Before Tomorrow"



CD1

01. Dark Chest Of Wonders

02. Planet Hell

03. Ever Dream

04. The Kinslayer

05. Phantom Of The Opera

06. The Siren

07. Sleeping Sun

08. High Hopes

09. Bless The Child

10. Wishmaster



CD2

01. Slaying The Dreamer

02. Kuolema Tekee Taiteilijan

03. Nemo

04. Ghost Love Score

05. Stone People

06. Creek Mary's Blood

07. Over The Hills And Far Away

08. Wish I Had An Angel



3LP (33 RPM)

Side A

01. Dark Chest Of Wonders

02. Planet Hell

03. Ever Dream

Side B

01. The Kinslayer

02. Phantom Of The Opera

03. The Siren

Side C

01. Sleeping Sun

02. High Hopes

03. Bless The Child

Side D

01. Wishmaster

02. Slaying The Dreamer

03. Kuolema Tekee Taiteilijan

Side E

01. Nemo

02. Ghost Love Score

03. Stone People

Side F

01. Creek Mary's Blood

02. Over The Hills And Far Away

03. Wish I Had An Angel

