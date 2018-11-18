News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Nightwish Release 'Sleeping Sun' Live Video

11-18-2018
Nightwish

Nightwish have released a new live video for the song 'Sleeping Sun' taken from their upcoming 'End Of An Era' reissue which is set to hit on December 7th in a 3LP and Earbook formats including BluRay, 2CD and 3LP.

Watch the video here. Here is the synopsis for the release: "October 21st, 2005 is a historic date for every Nightwish fan - many tears flowed, yet the foundation was laid for a new beginning and the ongoing continuity of the band. What subsequently appeared as the DVD titled 'End Of An Era' was not only the final show of their mega-selling 'Once' tour, but also the very last joint performance with their singer Tarja Turunen.

"Due to all of these facets and more, the DVD will give you goose-bumps many times over, yet it crowns the end of the Tarja chapter with a unique show that could hardly have been better or more spectacular. The setlist is stunning and contains 18 hymns, such as the opening 'Dark Chest Of Wonders', 'Nemo' and 'Bless The Child' through to the final 'Wish I Had An Angel'. If you do not already own this live masterpiece, you can now look forward to the extensive new edition."

Tracklists:

BluRay
01. Dark Chest Of Wonders
02. Planet Hell
03. Ever Dream
04. The Kinslayer
05. Phantom Of The Opera
06. The Siren
07. Sleeping Sun
08. High Hopes
09. Bless The Child
10. Wishmaster
11. Slaying The Dreamer
12. Kuolema Tekee Taiteilijan
13. Nemo
14. Ghost Love Score
15. Stone People
16. Creek Mary's Blood
17. Over The Hills And Far Away
18. Wish I Had An Angel
19. Documentary "A Day Before Tomorrow"

CD1
01. Dark Chest Of Wonders
02. Planet Hell
03. Ever Dream
04. The Kinslayer
05. Phantom Of The Opera
06. The Siren
07. Sleeping Sun
08. High Hopes
09. Bless The Child
10. Wishmaster

CD2
01. Slaying The Dreamer
02. Kuolema Tekee Taiteilijan
03. Nemo
04. Ghost Love Score
05. Stone People
06. Creek Mary's Blood
07. Over The Hills And Far Away
08. Wish I Had An Angel

3LP (33 RPM)
Side A
01. Dark Chest Of Wonders
02. Planet Hell
03. Ever Dream
Side B
01. The Kinslayer
02. Phantom Of The Opera
03. The Siren
Side C
01. Sleeping Sun
02. High Hopes
03. Bless The Child
Side D
01. Wishmaster
02. Slaying The Dreamer
03. Kuolema Tekee Taiteilijan
Side E
01. Nemo
02. Ghost Love Score
03. Stone People
Side F
01. Creek Mary's Blood
02. Over The Hills And Far Away
03. Wish I Had An Angel


