Nightwish Forced To Postpone Some Tour Dates Due To Covid Restrictions

Nightwish have announced that they have been forced to postpone some of their Human. :II: Nature. European Tour dates until next year and have revealed the 2021 dates that are still set to take place.
The band had this to say, "Dearest fans, we are happy to confirm the following European concert dates for 2021. These are the only shows for 2021. Due to various Covid restrictions, we have had to postpone the rest of the European tour dates to 2022 and we will announce the new dates as soon as possible. Hold on to your tickets!
"We would also like to kindly remind you that proof of vaccination and/or recovery will be required to enter these shows. We heartily thank you for your patience in these peculiar times and hope to see as many of you as possible very soon! Nightwish" See the confirmed 2021 dates below:
14.11. OSLO, SPEKTRUM NO
22.11. AMSTERDAM, ZIGGO DOME NL (sold out)
23.11. AMSTERDAM, ZIGGO DOME NL (sold out)
30.11. BUDAPEST, BUDAPEST SPORTARENA HU
10.12. ANTWERP, LOTTO ARENA BE
13.12. LONDON, SSE ARENA WEMBLEY UK
19.12. VIENNA, STADTHALLE AT
20.12. PRAGUE, O2 ARENA CZ
29.12. TAMPERE, UROS AREENA FI
30.12. HELSINKI, ICE HALL FI
