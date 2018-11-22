News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Dream Theater Kick Off 'Distance Over Time' Video Series

11-22-2018
Dream Theater

Dream Theater have kicked off a new online video series to promote the forthcoming release of their brand new studio album "Distance Over Time", which will be hitting stores on February 22nd.

The new clip is the first of three that the band plans to release where the members are interviewed in the studio about the new album. Check out the first installment here.

John Petrucci had this to say, "When I listen back to the album, I can distinctly recall every moment of the writing process; where I was standing in the room, what inspired us in that instant and the meaning behind each song. As a producer, my goal was to try and create the best-sounding Dream Theater record we've ever made so that listeners can just be enveloped in the music. I really wanted this recording to truly reflect the spirit, joy and passion that went into making the album and for people to walk away feeling some of the organic nature, personality and raw energy that the band captured while together in the studio. For me, I think it accomplishes that and I hope that other people will feel the same way."


