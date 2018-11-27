News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Bruce Springsteen Previews Springsteen On Broadway Netflix Special

11-27-2018
Bruce Springsteen

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is sharing a video preview of the upcoming Netflix concert special "Springsteen On Broadway" ahead of its premiere next month.

The one-man show - which sees the New Jersey rocker deliver a stripped-down, solo performance while sharing details behind some of his legendary material - will launch globally on December 16 at 12:01 AM PT / 3:01 AM ET.in sync with the closing night of its sold-out 236 night run at New York's intimate Walter Kerr Theatre.

The concert film is directed and produced by Thom Zimny ("Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City (2001)"), and produced by the singer's manager Jon Landau, Springsteen tour director George Travis, and Landau Management partner Barbara Carr.

"The purpose of the film is to bring this incredibly intimate show to Bruce's entire audience intact and complete," explains Landau. "In addition to its many other virtues, Netflix has provided for a simultaneous worldwide release which is particularly important for our massive international audience. Ted Sarandos and the entire company's support has been a perfect match for Bruce's personal commitment to the filmed version of 'Springsteen on Broadway.'"

"We are thrilled to bring Bruce Springsteen - a master storyteller, humanitarian and voice of the everyman - to Netflix in this historic one man show," adds Chief Content Officer Sarandos. "This groundbreaking experience defies the boundaries of theater, concerts and film and will give our global audience an intimate look at one of the biggest cultural icons of our time." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


