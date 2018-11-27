News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Scorpions Live 'Rock You Like A Hurricane' Video

11-27-2018
Scorpions

(hennemusic) The Scorpions can be seen performing their 1984 classic, "Rock You Like A Hurricane", at Spain's Resurrection Fest in a newly-available video from producers of the July event.

The 2018 edition of the annual concert in Viveiro, Lugo also saw sets by KISS, Megadeth, Ghost and Tremonti, among others. Resurrection Fest 2019 will take place from July 3-6 and will feature appearances by Slipknot, Slayer, Lamb Of God and more - full details are available at resurrectionfest.es

The Scorpions just completed their 2018 live schedule with a pair of shows in China last week. The band made headlines recently when they were forced to cancel a November 10 slot supporting Def Leppard in Sydney, Australia after singer Klaus Meine dealt with some vocal issues.

"Even though my voice was under the weather in Melbourne and Sydney," says Meine, "this tour in Australia and New Zealand was a wonderful experience, and I hope we come back soon especially to Melbourne and Sydney to make up for it." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Scorpions Live 'Rock You Like A Hurricane' Video

Scorpions Cancel Shows Down Under Due To Vocal Issues

Queensryche Reveal Lineup Change For Scorpions Tour

Scorpions Add Dates To U.S. Fall Tour

Def Leppard And The Scorpions Team For Fall Tour

The Scorpions Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Scorpions Cancel Tour Dates Due To Klaus Meine Illness 2017 In Review

Scorpions Release 'Follow Your Heart Lyric Video

Scorpions Announce New CD and Double LP Collection

Scorpions Announce New CD and Double LP Collection

More Scorpions News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Wanted To Do Best For Fans Despite Illness- Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album- Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover- more

Axl Rose Severe Illness Cuts Guns N' Roses Show Short- KISS Add North American Summer Leg To Farewell Tour- Sammy Hagar Is On A Rock Hall Mission- more

Vinnie Vincent Singer Pulls Out Of Comeback Shows- Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Share Live 'Patience' Video- Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video- more

A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic- Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video- Dream Theater Kick Off 'Distance Over Time' Video Series- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Wanted To Do Best For Fans Despite Illness

Metallica Releasing Limited Edition Unplugged Album

Def Leppard Release Video For Depeche Mode Cover

Mick Jagger Reveals Details For Upcoming Rolling Stones Tour

Scorpions Live 'Rock You Like A Hurricane' Video

Bruce Springsteen Previews Springsteen On Broadway Netflix Special

The Pineapple Thief Streaming New Single

Singled Out: Messer's Save Myself

Axl Rose's Severe Illness Cuts Guns N' Roses Show Short

KISS Add North American Summer Leg To Farewell Tour

Sammy Hagar Is On A Rock Hall Mission

Neil Diamond Streaming The Ballad Of Saving Silverman

Ghost Found Success By Being Old School Says Tobias Forge

Robert Plant Rocks Elvis Presley Covers At Ex-Wife's Birthday Party

Fleetwood Mac Score Hit With 50th Anniversary Collection

Testarossa Release Video For Danny Worsnop Collaboration

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.