Scorpions Live 'Rock You Like A Hurricane' Video

(hennemusic) The Scorpions can be seen performing their 1984 classic, "Rock You Like A Hurricane", at Spain's Resurrection Fest in a newly-available video from producers of the July event.

The 2018 edition of the annual concert in Viveiro, Lugo also saw sets by KISS, Megadeth, Ghost and Tremonti, among others. Resurrection Fest 2019 will take place from July 3-6 and will feature appearances by Slipknot, Slayer, Lamb Of God and more - full details are available at resurrectionfest.es

The Scorpions just completed their 2018 live schedule with a pair of shows in China last week. The band made headlines recently when they were forced to cancel a November 10 slot supporting Def Leppard in Sydney, Australia after singer Klaus Meine dealt with some vocal issues.

"Even though my voice was under the weather in Melbourne and Sydney," says Meine, "this tour in Australia and New Zealand was a wonderful experience, and I hope we come back soon especially to Melbourne and Sydney to make up for it." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Scorpions Cancel Shows Down Under Due To Vocal Issues

Queensryche Reveal Lineup Change For Scorpions Tour

Scorpions Add Dates To U.S. Fall Tour

Def Leppard And The Scorpions Team For Fall Tour

The Scorpions Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Scorpions Cancel Tour Dates Due To Klaus Meine Illness 2017 In Review

Scorpions Release 'Follow Your Heart Lyric Video

Scorpions Announce New CD and Double LP Collection

Scorpions Announce New CD and Double LP Collection

More Scorpions News

Share this article



