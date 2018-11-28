Cradle of Filth Announce North American Tour

Cradle of Filth have announced the second North American leg of their tour in support of their latest album, "Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness of Decay."

Wednesday 13 and Raven Black will be providing support on the trek which kicks off on March 7th in Las Vegas. Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth had this to say, "As a band, we are very much looking forward to the upcoming second leg of our US/Canadian Cryptoriana World tour.

"The first, at the beginning of last year, was such a success that we decided to come back armed with a bigger, better show coupled with two awesome bands in support. We can't wait to bring the noise back to our favorite hunting ground! Ia! Ia! Cthulhu Fhtagn!"

North American Dates:

3/7 Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

3/8 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

3/9 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

3/11 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

3/12 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

3/14 Billings, MT @ Pub Station Ballroom

3/15 Calgary, AB @ Marquee

3/16 Edmonton, AB @ Starlight Room

3/18 Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

3/20 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

3/21 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

3/22 Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

3/24 Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection

3/25 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

3/26 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

3/27 Toronto, ON @ Opera House

3/29 Guelph, ON @ Guelph Concert Theatre

3/30 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

3/31 Quebec City, QC @ L'Imperial Bell

4/1 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

4/2 Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theater

4/3 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

4/5 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

4/6 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

4/7 Newport News, VA @ Boathouse Live

4/9 Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Entertainment Center

4/10 Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

4/12 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

4/13 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

4/14 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

4/15 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

4/17 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

4/18 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues





