Alice In Chains Announce New Spring Tour Plans (Week in Review)

Alice In Chains

Alice In Chains Announce New Spring Tour Plans was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Alice In Chains have announced a spring tour of the UK and Europe in support of their latest album, "Rainier Fog." They will be joined on most dates by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.

The 14-show series will begin in Glasgow, UK on May 23 and include appearances at Germany's Rock AM Ring and Rock Im Park festivals before it wraps up in Tallin, Estonia on June 13.

Recorded with producer Nick Raskulinecz at studios in Seattle, Nashville and Los Angeles, "Rainier Fog" recently debuted at No. 12 on the US Billboard 200 while scoring a triple-header of No. 1 entries on Billboard's Top Rock Albums, Alternative Albums and Hard Rock Albums charts, marking the second time the Seattle outfit has topped all three, following the same feat with their 2013 release. See the dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

