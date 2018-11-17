News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup (Week in Review)

Chris Cornell

Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Metallica and the Foo Fighters will lead an all-star lineup of rockers to honor late Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell with a tribute concert event in January.

"I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell" will take place at The Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 16. Hosted by ABC-TV late night host Jimmy Kimmel, the event will feature performances from the members of Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog and Audioslave, Ryan Adams, and many more

The event will benefit both the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation and The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to raising funds for the painful genetic disorder which Cornell supported.

"We are honored to have all these amazing artists and friends come together to pay tribute to and show their love and appreciation for Chris, his music and the mark he's left on the world," says Vicky Cornell. "We look forward to sharing this night with all the fans." - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

